Country Brief: World Vision - Syria

World Vision Syria Response has been operating inside Syria, Jordan and Turkey since 2011. We provide lifesaving protection, education, WASH and health services to refugees and local communities, impacted by the ongoing conflict now in its 11th year. The war has left 6.5 million Syrian children in need of humanitarian aid and displaced more than 12 million Syrians. Half of them remain internally uprooted from their homes exposed to continuous attacks and shelling while the economic fallout is pushing them into further vulnerabilities and food insecurity. This leaves 14.6 million Syrians in need of humanitarian assistance inside Syria, half of them being children while 80% of them are women and children internally displaced. The COVID-19 pandemic, the economic crisis and the lack of accountability for the grave violations against children and civilians have further compounded the situation of Syrian children, their families and host communities.

In 2021 alone we reached more than 1.5 million people through direct project implementation; half of them are girls and boys. In parallel, we positively impacted the lives of more than 7.8 million children affected by war across the three countries we cover, through advocacy efforts and policy impact. Over the last year, World Vision Syria Response has also reached 334,511 persons living with disabilities (PWD) with essential services, including 151,290 children with disabilities (CWD); and 279,956 beneficiaries were able to get access to improved sanitation services. By 2023, World Vision Syria Response aims to contribute to the improved well-being of 1,700,000 girls and boys affected by the Syria refugee crisis, by addressing their humanitarian needs, promoting and protecting their rights.