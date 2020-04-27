Syria
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) NW Syria Task Force Situation Update (As of 22 April, 2020)
Attachments
Key figures
0 Total laboratory-confirmed cases reported
0 Total deaths reported
0 Cases reported in past 24 hours
0 Total cases recovered
US$ 35 million required by the COVID-19 Task Force as part of preparedness and response plan, of which
US$ 22 million is required by WHO
40% Funding gap (of WHO), excluding funds in the pipeline
Highlights
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in northwest (NW)
Syria. As of 22 April, 191 samples have been tested in Aleppo and Idleb; of which all are negative. WHO and the Health cluster are working on opening two additional labs to increase test capacity.
WHO is working with local health authorities and partner NGOs to activate COVID-19 specific patient streaming (screening, triage, and targeted referral) at all levels.
WHO is accelerating the procurement of equipment for supporting three hospitals to serve as isolation centers in NW Syria. However, three hospitals are being repurposed to be able to receive confirmed/ suspect cases to be treated in isolation as a contingency measure due to ongoing global supply exigencies for bio-medical equipment and supplies.
WHO’s has finalized activities and mitigation efforts for the next 3 months; resource mobilization efforts have been prioritized in coordination with local health authorities and partner NGOs to ensure rapid establishment of community-based isolation centers and distribution of PPE and testing kits.