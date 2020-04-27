Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) NW Syria Task Force Situation Update (As of 11 April, 2020)

Key figures

0 Total laboratory-confirmed cases reported

0 Total deaths reported

0 Cases reported in past 24 hours

0 Total cases recovered

Funding Needs

US$ 31 million

identified by the COVID-19 task force as part of preparedness and response plan.

Highlights

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Syria’s northwest as reported by EWARN/ACU. As of 11 April, 103 samples have been tested; from Aleppo and Idleb; of which all are negative. WHO and the Health cluster are working on opening two additional labs to increase test capacity.

A preparedness and response plan, focusing on eight technical areas, is being implemented. Protection of health workers, risk communication, surveillance, and community/facility based isolation are main priorities.

Seven entry points have IPC measures in place on the Turkish side of the border, while IPC measures are in the pipeline on the Syrian side. Two cross-line points have IPC measures, established by health cluster partners.

An extensive community awareness campaign on how to protect oneself from COVID-19 is ongoing across the northwest, through household visits, mosques, communities and social/traditional media.