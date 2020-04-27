Syria
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) NW Syria Task Force Situation Update (As of 11 April, 2020)
Attachments
Key figures
0 Total laboratory-confirmed cases reported
0 Total deaths reported
0 Cases reported in past 24 hours
0 Total cases recovered
Funding Needs
US$ 31 million
identified by the COVID-19 task force as part of preparedness and response plan.
Highlights
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Syria’s northwest as reported by EWARN/ACU. As of 11 April, 103 samples have been tested; from Aleppo and Idleb; of which all are negative. WHO and the Health cluster are working on opening two additional labs to increase test capacity.
A preparedness and response plan, focusing on eight technical areas, is being implemented. Protection of health workers, risk communication, surveillance, and community/facility based isolation are main priorities.
Seven entry points have IPC measures in place on the Turkish side of the border, while IPC measures are in the pipeline on the Syrian side. Two cross-line points have IPC measures, established by health cluster partners.
An extensive community awareness campaign on how to protect oneself from COVID-19 is ongoing across the northwest, through household visits, mosques, communities and social/traditional media.
There are 306 functional health facilities in the NW, managed by 57 health partners. The total number of ventilators available is 203, including those in hospitals supported by Turkey. The number of health workers in the northwest, per population of 10,000 is only eight, far below the minimum standard. Overall, there is a lack of isolation units, intensive care unit beds, infection control material, PPEs and adequately trained staff to address the pandemic.