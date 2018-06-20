Conference room paper of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (A/HRC/38/CRP.3) (English only)

Human Rights Council

Thirty-eighth session

18 June - 6 July 2018

Agenda item 4

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

Following five years of the longest running siege in modern history, between February and April pro-Government forces dramatically escalated their military campaign to recapture eastern Ghouta, decimating numerous homes, markets, and hospitals in bombardments amounting to the war crimes of launching indiscriminate attacks, and deliberately attacking protected objects. Aerial and ground offensives carried out by pro-Government forces on the besieged enclave claimed the lives of hundreds of Syrian men, women, and children. In an effort to avoid the bombardments, terrified civilians began relocating to makeshift basement shelters in February, where they subsisted for months underground in dire circumstances.

Through the widespread and systematic bombardments of civilian inhabited areas and objects, and the continued denial of food and medicine to besieged civilians during the period under review, pro-Government forces perpetrated the crime against humanity of inhumane acts causing serious mental and physical suffering.

Between February and April, besieged armed groups and terrorist organisations also relentlessly launched indiscriminate attacks against neighbouring Damascus city and nearby areas, amounting to war crimes which killed and maimed hundreds of Syrian civilians. As they gradually ceded territory to pro-Government forces, the frequency and gravity of their attacks correspondingly increased. Through the repeated, indiscriminate shelling of civilian inhabited areas, pro-Government forces, armed groups, and members of terrorist organisations alike committed the war crime of intending to spread terror among civilian populations living under the control of opposing sides.

By the time Government forces declared the enclave successfully recaptured on 14 April, some 140,000 individuals from eastern Ghouta had been displaced from their homes, tens of thousands of whom are being unlawfully interned by Government forces in managed sites throughout Rif Damascus. Pursuant to local truces and “evacuation agreements,” up to 50,000 civilians from eastern Ghouta were displaced to Idlib and Aleppo governorates. The cumulative physical and psychological harm wrought by the five-year siege continues to impact negatively hundreds of thousands of Syrian men, women, and children countrywide.