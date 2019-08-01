Conditions For Delivering Humanitarian Aid In Northwest Syria Increasingly Challenging

Islamic Relief Syria is continuing to deliver humanitarian aid in northwest Syria where 90 consecutive days of bombing has left more than 450 dead, more than 450,000 displaced and existing infrastructure destroyed.

Islamic Relief is providing food, healthcare, household items and shelter for those who have been displaced. Of the 3 million people living in Idlib, 1.3 million are internally displaced people (IDPs). Camps are overcrowded with many people forced to sleep in the open air, and approximately 100 schools are now hosting displaced people.

Ahmed Mahmoud*, Islamic Relief’s Syria Country Director said:

‘For the past three months, ordinary civilians in Idlib have had no respite from attacks. In places like Maaret al-Numan, a busy market town where airstrikes last week killed at least 39 and injured more than 100, people have been forced to flee, fearing for their lives.’

‘This is yet another wave of displacement in a long succession of many, rapidly depleting whatever little resources Syrians still have after more than eight years of crisis.

‘For our staff working day in, day out to provide life-saving aid, this is their home. Most of them have been displaced themselves. Infrastructure that we rely on to deliver services has been damaged or destroyed. It is becoming increasingly challenging for humanitarian organisations like Islamic Relief to operate.

‘But we are still doing what we can, and in the tragic circumstances, we are counting on the continuous engagement of our supporters to help.’

*Ahmed Mahmoud is a pseudonym and is being used for security reasons

Notes to editors