Compilation on the Syrian Arab Republic - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/WG.6/40/SYR/2) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review Fortieth session 24 January–4 February 2022

I. Background

1. The present report was prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions 5/1 and 16/21, taking into consideration the periodicity of the universal periodic review. It is a compilation of information contained in reports of treaty bodies and special procedures and other relevant United Nations documents, presented in a summarized manner owing to wordlimit constraints.

II. Scope of international obligations and cooperation with international human rights mechanisms and bodies

2. The Committee on the Rights of the Child recommended that the Syrian Arab Republic ratify the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on a communications procedure, the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, the Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons, the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness and the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) too recommended that the State accede to the 1951 Convention, as well as to its 1967 Protocol. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recommended ratifying the Convention against Discrimination in Education. The Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families asked whether the State intended to ratify the International Labour Organization (ILO) Migration for Employment Convention (Revised), 1949 (No. 97), and the Migrant Workers (Supplementary Provisions) Convention, 1975 (No. 143).

3. The Committee on the Rights of the Child encouraged the State to withdraw its reservations to the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The United Nations country team made the same recommendation in respect of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

4. The Secretary-General called upon all parties to the conflict, in particular the Government, as well as all States, civil society and the United Nations system, to cooperate fully with the International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Persons Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in the Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011. The Committee on the Rights of the Child recommended that the State cooperate with and grant unimpeded access to the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic.

5. The same Committee recommended establishing a national mechanism for reporting and follow-up.

6. The Secretary-General urged the Government to cooperate with the special procedures and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in line with Human Rights Council resolutions S-18/1 and 19/22.