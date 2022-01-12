Community Engagement and Demand Generation Assessment for COVAX roll-out

1. Introduction

With the arrival of the first batches of the COVID vaccine to Syria in mid-2021, the Ministry of Health (MoH) with support from UNICEF has initiated its efforts to conduct a survey to better understand people’s knowledge about the COVID vaccines and access to vaccines, their willingness to register, and the factors that serve as barriers for evidence-based intervention.

At the time of writing, the registration for the COVID vaccine is available to all population in Syria, but the vaccinations are being prioritized for health workers, elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. To scale-up the vaccine uptake, the Ministry of Health initiated a national campaign between 5 and 16 September for people above 18 years.