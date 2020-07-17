Collective shelter situation in NW Syria: Summary results

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

After nine years of conflict and forced displacement, as of April 2020 over 2.74 million people are internally displaced in north-west Syria (NWS). While over 1.4 million IDPs are reported to have turned to planned camps and informal settlements for shelter, nearly 1.3 million IDPs have sought shelter in residential urban areas. In the first of several planned assessments taking place in April 2020, a total of 87 collective shelters were assessed to determine the current living conditions and availability of services including water, sanitation, hygiene, cooking facilities, electricity, and security of tenure. To support partners in conducting their own assessment prior to making an intervention, the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) and the Shelter/NFI Cluster team also prepared individual profiles on each collective shelter. While this first assessment concentrated on Azaz, Afrin, Al Bab, Dana, Mare’, and Salqin sub-districts, a second-round assessment in June 2020 has focused on the living conditions in 43 collective centres in Aghtrin, Harim, Jandairis, Quorqueena, and Maaret Tamsrin sub-districts.

As this assessment takes place three months after the announcement of a ceasefire that led to the displacement of 961,000 IDPs between December 2019 and March 2020, more and more IDPs are leaving collective centres and moving into informal settlements due to the lack of services and inadequate living conditions within these centres or due to evictions to return these buildings to their pre-displacement use. While HNAP’s population baseline assessment estimated that 162,204 IDPs were living in collective centres in the assessed sub-districts as of March 2020, when the assessment was conducted in early June, only 7,085 IDPs were living in such centres.

As in the first round of data collection, many of the living conditions in these collective centres were found to be inadequate. In this round of data collection, 9 collective centres were found to have minor inadequacies, 32 collective centres were found to have moderate inadequacies, and 2 were found to have severe inadequacies. The centres identified in the first round of data collection predominantly had issues with inadequate space, WASH conditions, and cold and damp conditions within the centre. The centres identified in the second round of data collection had predominant issues with damages in the building and sanitation issues. For example, 58% of the collective centres where 3,6767 IDPs are living reported damage. 72% of the collective centres reported that there were no bathing facilities, forcing 4,472 IDPs to take showers in other locations such as in tents or caravans, in their living units, and designated places for showering. 72% of collective centres also had 20 or more people per toilet which falls below the post-emergency standards.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SHELTER CLUSTER PARTNERS

In line with these key findings, as well as the underlying objective to support partners in designing interventions to improve living conditions within collective shelters; Shelter Cluster partners are advised to consider the following recommendations: