Collective Shelter Conditions in NW Syria - Shelter Cluster, X-Border Operation - Turkey Hub (April 2020)

Executive Summary

After nine years of conflict and forced displacement, as of April 2020 over 2.74 million people are internally displaced in north-west Syria (NWS); with approximately 961,000 of them displaced since December 2019. The rapid onset of the recent offensive across NWS further diminished internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) access to sustainable shelter solutions. While over 990,000 IDPs are reported to have turned to camps for shelter, nearly 1.5 million IDPs have sought shelter in residential urban areas. Furthermore, the current context of the global COVID-19 pandemic poses additional risks for IDPs in NWS, particularly for those residing in collective shelters. The Shelter/NFI Cluster team conducted this assessment with the objective of supporting partners in designing and prioritising interventions to improve living standards within collective shelters.

In the first of several planned assessments, a total of 87 collective shelters were assessed to determine the current living conditions and availability of services including water, sanitation, hygiene, cooking facilities, electricity, and security of tenure. To support partners in conducting their own assessment prior to making an intervention, the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) and the Shelter/NFI Cluster team also prepared individual profiles on each collective shelter.

The results of this report indicate that none of the assessed collective shelters to-date achieve the minimum emergency standards across all relevant sectors. Indeed, few collective shelters provide suitable shelter solutions for their inhabitants which compounds the risks affecting already vulnerable households.

More specifically, by comparing the number of inadequacies reported, the findings showed that the most prevalent issues overall were overcrowding and WASH. For example, 24 collective shelters, home to 3,436 individuals, are below the minimum standard of 3.5m2 per person. Moreover, 68% of collective shelters do not have bathing facilities, forcing 10,940 IDPs to shower and bathe within their living units which is the same place where they sleep.

By analysing the overall conditions of the buildings, the Shelter/NFI Cluster team classified the buildings according to the criteria of extreme, severe, moderate, and minor inadequacies. The assessment found that 10 collective shelters have severe inadequacies, 73 shelters have moderate inadequacies, and 4 shelters have minor inadequacies. In terms of geographical distribution, the most severe collective shelters are found in Dana followed by Afrin, and then Mare’ subdistricts.

Recommendations for Shelter Cluster Partners

In line with these key findings, as well as the underlying objective to support partners in designing interventions to improve living conditions within collective shelters; Shelter Cluster partners are advised to consider the following recommendations:

• Assess the collective centres and consider their own operational capacity to deliver interventions in line with the broad categories outlined by the Shelter/NFI Cluster: Extreme, Severe, Moderate and Minor inadequacies.

• Prioritize collective shelter interventions that aim to decongest overcrowding in existing collective shelters.

• Aim to improve available sanitation services and the ability to store water for drinking, cooking, and bathing.

• Liaise with the Shelter Cluster in order to review the individual profiles of each collective shelter and to receive guidance on possible interventions.

The collective shelter profiles include useful information such as maps, pictures of the shelter, population data, conditions of the building, and adequacy issues