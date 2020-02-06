06 Feb 2020

Cold, disease threaten more than half a million Syrians fleeing Idlib fighting

Report
from Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original

by Reuters
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 15:18 GMT

Tens of thousands of civillians who fled Idlib are stuck without proper shelter between the advancing Syrian army and Turkey's border

By Khalil Ashawi

AZAZ, Syria, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cold weather, disease and a lack of shelter and medicine threaten hundreds of thousands of civilians as they flee fighting in Idlib province, in one of the biggest upheavals of Syria's nine-year civil war, aid groups and doctors said.

The migrants, their numbers swelling by the day, are trapped between advancing Syrian government forces, keen to crush the last significant opposition stronghold, and Turkey's closed border.

Read the full story at Thomson Reuters Foundation

Reuters - Thomson Reuters Foundation:
For more humanitarian news and analysis, please visit https://www.trust.org/alertnet

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.