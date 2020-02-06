Cold, disease threaten more than half a million Syrians fleeing Idlib fighting

by Reuters

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 15:18 GMT

Tens of thousands of civillians who fled Idlib are stuck without proper shelter between the advancing Syrian army and Turkey's border

By Khalil Ashawi

AZAZ, Syria, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cold weather, disease and a lack of shelter and medicine threaten hundreds of thousands of civilians as they flee fighting in Idlib province, in one of the biggest upheavals of Syria's nine-year civil war, aid groups and doctors said.

The migrants, their numbers swelling by the day, are trapped between advancing Syrian government forces, keen to crush the last significant opposition stronghold, and Turkey's closed border.

