16 Oct 2019

Civilians at risk in northeast Syria – FCA supports relief operations with 100 000 euros

Report
from Finn Church Aid
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original

Finn Church Aid (FCA) has granted 100 000 euros from its relief fund to support humanitarian operations in northeast Syria.

An estimated 200 000 people have left their homes due to hostilities after the Turkish military operation started in northeast Syria on 9th October. According to UN OCHA, around 1,650,000 people are now in need of humanitarian assistance in northeast Syria.

FCA supports the humanitarian activities of its local partner in Hassakeh, where an estimated 100,000 internally displaced people have been housed in schools, public buildings and host families. Some houses are hosting over 10 families each.

FCA is providing winterization items such as blankets and tarps as well as hygiene kits and water tanks.

“Water tanks will be crucial at this stage, since the local water plant is damaged. Besides drinking water, there are also shortages in food supplies, medicine, lack of medical assistance and primary care to children,” says FCA’s Regional Director for the Middle East Ashraf Yacoub.

Humanitarian needs in the region are increasing, while instability threatens the humanitarian response. Many aid agencies have suspended or relocated their programmes and staff.

“The humanitarian situation in the area is rapidly deteriorating and the humanitarian access to the area must be secured by all sides,” says FCA’s Head of Humanitarian Assistance Eija Alajarva.

More information:

Ashraf Yacoub Regional Director, Middle East (in Damascus until 21st October) +963 9986 66658

Eija Alajarva Head of Humanitarian Aid +358 40 582 1183

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.