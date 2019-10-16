Civilians at risk in northeast Syria – FCA supports relief operations with 100 000 euros

Finn Church Aid (FCA) has granted 100 000 euros from its relief fund to support humanitarian operations in northeast Syria.

An estimated 200 000 people have left their homes due to hostilities after the Turkish military operation started in northeast Syria on 9th October. According to UN OCHA, around 1,650,000 people are now in need of humanitarian assistance in northeast Syria.

FCA supports the humanitarian activities of its local partner in Hassakeh, where an estimated 100,000 internally displaced people have been housed in schools, public buildings and host families. Some houses are hosting over 10 families each.

FCA is providing winterization items such as blankets and tarps as well as hygiene kits and water tanks.

“Water tanks will be crucial at this stage, since the local water plant is damaged. Besides drinking water, there are also shortages in food supplies, medicine, lack of medical assistance and primary care to children,” says FCA’s Regional Director for the Middle East Ashraf Yacoub.

Humanitarian needs in the region are increasing, while instability threatens the humanitarian response. Many aid agencies have suspended or relocated their programmes and staff.

“The humanitarian situation in the area is rapidly deteriorating and the humanitarian access to the area must be secured by all sides,” says FCA’s Head of Humanitarian Assistance Eija Alajarva.

More information:

Ashraf Yacoub Regional Director, Middle East (in Damascus until 21st October) +963 9986 66658

Eija Alajarva Head of Humanitarian Aid +358 40 582 1183