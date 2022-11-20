Cholera outbreak spreading rapidly affects thousands of people in Syria

As a cholera outbreak spreads through Syria, urgent and sustainable action is needed to prevent the destruction of essential infrastructure and the further deterioration of the humanitarian and health situation for the most vulnerable people.

A cholera outbreak has been spreading in Syria, particularly in the northern part of the war-torn country, since September 2022, adding a new layer to the suffering of the people of Syria. The first cholera case was confirmed in Jarablus district of the Aleppo Governorate on September 19, while a total of 10,750 suspected cholera cases have been reported as of November 16 from North West Syria with about 33% of suspected cases from IDP camps. 10 people have lost their lives due to cholera, and 311 were tested positive so far.

The recent cholera outbreak erupted due to a contaminated water wells in the region is another reminder of how crucial it is to continuously support and sustain critical infrastructure that allows humanitarian corridors for the delivery of essential services.

The ongoing conflicts lasting for almost 12 years have seriously damaged the water and channel networks and decreased supply by 40 percent, while only 52 percent of the hospitals are operational under harsh conditions.

"People in Syria are paying the price of almost collapsed healthcare infrastructure in addition to struggling with serious consequences of the bloody war and economic downturn. Water and sewage systems in the region are also on the verge of collapse - which leads to poor conditions for hygiene and sanitation," Mohamad Şahin, Dünya Doktorları (DDD)/Médecins du Monde (MdM) Turkey's Syria Programme Coordinator, reported from the field.

Stating that Dünya Doktorları (DDD)/Médecins du Monde (MdM) Turkey has directly reached 2,458 and indirectly 12,290 people in need regarding the recent cholera outbreak in the region so far within the scope of preventive medicine, Şahin also added, "We join the fight against the cholera outbreak in North West Syria by delivering awareness-raising sessions about cholera prevention through community health workers (CHWs). We also increased the oral rehydration solution (ORS) stocks for quick intervention in cholera cases since the disease requires immediate treatment and it can cause death within hours."

“The number of people living in DDD/MdM Turkey's catchment locations for ongoing facilities in Afrin, including Afrin Central, Jandairis, and Jalama subdistricts, is 176,198,” he informed.

The Cholera Task Force, which was formed to fight the outbreak in Syria under the leadership of World Health Organization (WHO), states that there is a need for supporting to set up Oral Rehydration Points (ORPs) across highest affected subdistricts to complement community and in-patient cholera treatment activities along with the establishment of cholera treatment centers and units across highest affected subdistricts.

The outbreak amid repeated water crisis, scarce funding and increasing needs

At least 92 deaths (case fatality rate 0.3 per cent) and 35,569 suspected cases of cholera have been reported between August 25 and November 9, 2022, according to the latest surveillance data from WHO Syria. The number of confirmed and suspected cases continues to increase rapidly.

The outbreak comes amid a repeatedly reported water crisis, scarce funding for urgent humanitarian needs and ongoing armed conflict with threats of further attacks.

The 2022-2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Syria has only 27% of the necessary resources. Health financing represents barely 16.7% of the aid provided and with a gap of 484 million dollars, while nutrition financing reaches 10.7% with a gap of 11 million.