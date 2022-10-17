Cholera Emergency Response in Syria and Lebanon

An outbreak of cholera is spreading rapidly in Syria and neighbouring Lebanon, posing a serious threat to communities facing vulnerability.

Transmitted through contaminated water, the diarrhoea, vomiting and rapid dehydration caused by cholera can be fatal without treatment.

Relief International is responding to the outbreak through the provision of direct healthcare to treat those infected, training frontline workers, identifying suspected cases and contact tracing.

Civil war in Syria, which has been raging for more than a decade, has resulted in severe damage to water infrastructure in the country. The UN has reported that more than two-thirds of water treatment plants, half of all pumping stations and one-third of water towers in Syria have been damaged during the conflict, and that this new cholera outbreak poses a serious threat for both Syria and the whole Middle East Region.