Children in Syria continue to pay the heaviest price of a war not of their making

Attributable to Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 11 June 2018 - “UNICEF received reports that at least 13 children were killed in the past days in Syria.

“An attack allegedly hit the village of Zardana in the northwestern governorate of Idlib killing nine children. Idlib is home to nearly 1 million children, many of them displaced from other parts of the country. With nowhere left to go, families have sought refuge in collective shelters and schools.

“Four children were reportedly killed in heavy violence in the two besieged villages of Foua and Kafraya - also in Idlib. Meanwhile, the town of Bou Kamal bordering Iraq has seen intense violence.

“These are deeply sad reminders that the war on children in Syria is far from over. The fundamental principle of protecting children everywhere and at all times is still a far-fetched dream for far too many families.

“The past seven years of war in Syria have shown that violence only fuels more violence, hatred and vengeance - and further fragmentation of a society torn apart. Since 2011, when the conflict began, nearly 6 million children were uprooted from their homes.

“There are no victors in any war on children. Everyone is losing with the biggest loss for children and the future of Syria.