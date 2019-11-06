Children’s hospital and Kafr Nabl Hospital hit by airstrikes in Syria

Geneva, Switzerland - Two hospitals were targeted by airstrikes today, November 6, 2019 in Idlib, Syria. This brings the total to 4 facilities bombed in 48 hours.

At around 1:30 a.m. Damascus time, two airstrikes, ten minutes apart, targeted the Shannan Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Areeha, Idlib. At least three medical staff were wounded. The hospital was severely damaged and put out of service. There were no casualties as the hospital was immediately evacuated by emergency workers after the first airstrike. Part of the building went up in flames. The hospital was partially supported by UOSSM.

At 6:50 p.m. Damascus time the Kafr Nabl Surgical Hospital was hit by an airstrike. The hospital sustained material damage and was put out of service. No casualties were reported.

Two days ago on November 4, two UOSSM medical facilities were attacked in Jisr Al Shughour, Idlib in Syria.

An ambulance point was hit by artillery strikes at 1:45 p.m. Damascus time. Minor damages were reported and the facility was put out of service. The ambulance center is supported by UOSSM.

The UOSSM Jisr Al Shughour Health Center, Idlib, was attacked at 3:30 p.m. Damascus time on November 4, 2019. The primary health care center was directly targeted by artillery strikes and sustained minor damages. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The facility was put out of service.

"Today the United Nations Syrian Health Cluster publicly released a report stating from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, 65 medical facilities were attacked killing 51 medical staff and injuring 84. It has been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that these attacks are intentional and will continue as long as perpetrators are not held accountable for war crimes. It is a miracle that no one was killed in either attack, but I am disgusted that they would target a children’s hospital. Why? Why is the world silent about this? The real cost nobody sees are the children suffering and dying because all nearby medical facilities have been destroyed. Mothers risk their families’ lives every time they bring them in for a medical treatment. This is unacceptable. Doctors should not be terrified to come into work. It must stop!" Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International.

