Children benefit from psychosocial support and awareness raising among other protection services

Murek and Latamneh, north rural Hama, northwest Syria.

By Rasha Alsabbagh

North rural Hama, Syria, August 2021 - Following respite in violence in north rural Hama since 2019, families, displaced by years of conflict, continue to return to their hometowns, hoping to rebuild their lives and create a better future for their children despite the loss of their livelihoods and current economic downturn in the country.

To support the children and their families in rural Hama, with thanks to generous contributions from Spain and the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), in 2021, UNICEF has reached more than 14,600 children with psychosocial support sessions through recreational activities and 2,500 caregivers through parenting skills sessions, as well as 12,100 children and caregivers with awareness raising on various subjects. Also, 12,900 children and caregivers were provided with risk education and 8,200 with awareness on gender-based violence. More than 280 children were reached through case management, referring them to the specialized services they need from counseling to educational and medical services. Children referred to services far away from their homes were supported with transportation to ensure their safety.

(left to right) Rama and Ethraa, both 13 years old, participate in a puppet show to raise the awareness of other children about the risks of explosive ordnance, as part of a UNICEF-supported mobile team activity in Murek, north rural Hama, northwest Syria. Both eight graders have benefitted from explosive ordnance risk education and psychosocial support activities provided by the mobile teams in their hometown of Murek.

“I’ve learned how to look out for the warning signs of mines and explosive ordnance and not to touch any foreign objects I see on the road. I’m conveying this message through our theatre act,” says Ethraa, Rama’s cousin. Together with her family, she returned back home to Murek three months ago, after having been displaced for more than five years. “I wish to become an architect when I finish school, so I can rebuild damaged homes here,” Ethraa adds.

“In the mine-risk education sessions, I’ve learned that in order to stay safe we must not approach any abandoned premises. I always remind my friends not to do so,” says Rama, who returned with her family to Murek last year, after having been displaced because of violence for six years. Handicraft activities run by the mobile teams are her favourite and she dreams of becoming a doctor in the future.

Ahmad, 11, from Murek, takes part in an interactive exercise about child rights as part of the awareness activities provided by a UNICEF-supported mobile team in Murek, north rural Hama, northwest Syria. “I’ve completed Grade 5 this year and I think the right to education and play are very important. Education helps children create a brighter future,” he says. “I enjoy attending the session as I get to play with my friends and learn during the activities.”

“I’ve learned so much about keeping safe from explosive war remnants. I help my friends and other children attending the activities understand the subject if they find it difficult,” says Alaa, 15, while participating in a UNICEF-supported mine-risk education session in Latamneh, north rural Hama, northwest Syria.

“I’ve benefitted a lot from interacting with the trainers, they present information in a simple way, making it easy to comprehend,” adds Alaa, who was forced out of school in Grade 6 due to multiple displacements she has lived through since 2011. Last year she returned with her family to their home in Latamneh, hoping to rebuild their lives and she dreams of becoming a hairdresser.

"I think the right to education is one of the most important rights of children,” says Riyam, 11, from Murek, north rural Hama, northwest Syria.

After eight years of displacement to Alqusur neighbourhood in Hama city, she returned with her family to their hometown more than one month ago. “Since our return home, I’ve been attending sessions conducted by the mobile team.” Riyam, who is in Grade 5 now, dreams of continuing her education to become a pediatrician in the future in order to treat sick children.

“I’ve learned about the rights to participation and non-discrimination. All of us are equal and need to have a say and be included,” says Omar, 12, from Murek, north rural Hama, northwest Syria, following a UNICEF-supported child rights awareness session. A year ago, he returned with his family to their hometown of Murek after having been displaced for 10 years. Now in Grade 6, Omar dreams of completing his studies to become a doctor in the future.

“I enjoy learning about the risks of explosive ordnance through fun activities,” says Mahmoud, 13, from Latamneh, north rural Hama, who likes making new friends while attending UNICEF-supported psychosocial support and explosive ordnance risk education activities run by mobile teams in the town.

Four years ago, Mahmoud and his family had to flee the violence in their hometown, forcing him to drop out of school for two years. Right after their return home in 2020, he resumed his education and wishes to become an Arabic teacher in the future.

Children in Latamneh, north rural Hama, northwest Syria, play during a psychosocial support activity provided by a UNICEF-supported mobile team.

Children attend a puppet show as part of the UNICEF-supported mobile team awareness-raising activities in Latamneh, north rural Hama, northwest Syria.

Children participate in a child rights exercise as part of the UNICEF-supported mobile team awareness activities in Murek, north rural Hama, northwest Syria.

Children in Murek, north rural Hama, northwest Syria, play during a psychosocial support activity provided by a UNICEF-supported mobile team.

A UNICEF-supported mobile team volunteer explains to children in Murek, north rural Hama, northwest Syria, about a psychosocial support exercise before it commences.