Syria
Children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic (S/2021/398)
Attachments
Summary
The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions, is the third report on the situation of children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic. Covering the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2020, the report is focused on grave violations against children and provides information on perpetrators, where available, and the context in which the violations occurred.
In the report, the Secretary-General presents the trends and patterns of grave violations against children committed by all parties to the conflict and provides details on the progress made in addressing such violations, including through action plan implementation.
Lastly, the report provides recommendations for ending and preventing grave violations against children in the Syrian Arab Republic and improving the protection of children.
I. Introduction
The present report, covering the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2020, is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict. It includes information regarding trends and patterns of grave violations against children committed by parties to the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as regarding progress on and challenges to dialogue with the parties listed in the annexes to my report on children and armed conflict (A/74/845-S/2020/525) since the previous report (S/2018/969) and the conclusions of the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict, adopted in July 2019 (S/AC.51/2019/1). The information presented herein was documented and verified by the country task force on monitoring and reporting on grave violations against children in the Syrian Arab Republic, supported by a subregional approach of data gathering in refugee settings and remote verification of incidents. Where possible, parties to the conflict responsible for grave violations are identified, including the seven listed parties.
The protracted and high-intensity nature of the conflict and access restrictions continued to pose considerable challenges for the verification of grave violations against children in the Syrian Arab Republic. From March 2020, restrictions related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic further exacerbated existing challenges. Therefore, the information contained herein does not represent the full extent of grave violations committed in the Syrian Arab Republic during the reporting period.