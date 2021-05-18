Children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic (S/2021/398)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions, is the third report on the situation of children and armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic. Covering the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2020, the report is focused on grave violations against children and provides information on perpetrators, where available, and the context in which the violations occurred.

In the report, the Secretary-General presents the trends and patterns of grave violations against children committed by all parties to the conflict and provides details on the progress made in addressing such violations, including through action plan implementation.

Lastly, the report provides recommendations for ending and preventing grave violations against children in the Syrian Arab Republic and improving the protection of children.

I. Introduction