Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – October 2020

Recommendations to the Security Council

SYRIA

Government forces, including the National Defense Forces and pro-Government militias, and six armed groups are each currently listed for at least one grave violation in the annexes of the Secretary-General’s (SG) 2020 annual report on children and armed conflict (CAAC). In October, the Council will receive monthly briefings on the humanitarian situation, political process, and use of chemical weapons in Syria, respectively. In July, the Council adopted SCR 2533 (2020) further restricting cross-border aid delivery to a single crossing point. Briefing the Council in September, Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock cited local reports that COVID-19’s spread may be much broader than official numbers suggest, with others reporting a ten-fold spike in cases in the last month alone. Between August 6 and 10, eight children under five years old died in Al-Hol camp, where nearly 40,000 children remain stranded, facing further restrictions on access to basic health, nutrition, and education services due to the pandemic. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria released its latest report (A/HRC/45/31), documenting patterns of gross human rights abuses by nearly all warring parties, including those that would constitute grave violations against children. The Security Council should: