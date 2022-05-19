Charity organizes two medical courses in northern Syria

Qatar Charity (QC), with funding from the World Health Organization (WHO), organized two medical training courses for anesthesia staff in northern Syria. The training on the latest anesthesia techniques, which was delivered by the anesthesia specialists from across the world, has benefited 30 anesthesiologists.

WHO officials noted that the training will contribute to improving the quality of health services for the benefit of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria.

The ‘Regional Anesthesia Training’ is the most comprehensive specialized program for the anesthesiologists and anesthesia technicians in northern Syria, and it contributes to reducing the rate of morbidity and mortality in the local communities and among the IDPs alike.

The project aims to improve the competence of the anesthesiologists and anesthesia technicians in Syria through a series of specialized trainings, to keep them updated with the latest scientific developments, and boost their skills through practical workshops held in northern Syria’s hospitals.

The training comprised two phases, the first lasted for two days in Gaziantep, Turkey, and concluded by organizing practical workshops in Syria’s hospitals. In the second phase, a committee of doctors was formed to train 80 anesthesia technicians, with the aim of transferring these experiences to others throughout northern Syria.

During the course, the anesthesiologists were trained on the latest scientific techniques to keep abreast of the latest developments, and enhance the medical capabilities and skills of the trainees.

“There are nearly 70 hospitals in northern Syria, 49 of which provide emergency surgical services, but they lack trained health personnel, especially anesthesia and intensive care staff,” said Dr. Rashid Abdul Rahman Idris, secondary health care officer at WHO’s Turkey office.

He also thanked Qatar Charity for its efforts and cooperation in training more than 25 anesthesiologists and more than 85 anesthesia technicians, emphasizing the importance of the training to improve the quality of health services in the region.

Qatar Charity, since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, has been among the first humanitarian organizations that have an active presence in the field of immediate response, humanitarian relief, and development intervention to benefit the IDPs and those affected by the crisis, especially in the health field.