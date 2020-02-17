17 Feb 2020

CCCM Cluster Camp and Collective Centre Establishment Guidance Note January 2020, Gaziantep

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
Background:

The security situation in North-West Syria deteriorated during December 2019. The escalation in violence has resulted in the mass displacement of civilians towards northern areas near the Syrian-Turkish border. Reportedly, the majority (about 68%) of the displaced people settled in urban areas, while the most vulnerable people, about 32% of the newly displaced, resorted to settle in camps and collective centers.

The CCCM Cluster has prepared this document to facilitate site planning and proposals development by focusing on the most essential elements of camp construction/extension process and by providing the required technical support in accordance to international standards.

Self-Settled Camps:

Syrian IDPs have already fled and reside in self-settled/spontaneous camps when the first humanitarian assistance arrives. Self-settled/spontaneous camps are often situated on poor and possibly hazardous sites, or situated too close to areas of insecurity. Permission to use the site chosen is usually informal and requires renegotiation. They are usually too dense and sometimes too large, requiring phased upgrading in order to meet international standards and local and international good practices, including introducing fire-breaks, surface water drainage and infrastructure such as schools, distribution centers, water supplies and recreational areas.

The international standards: used for

1- Site (for camp)/structure (for collective center) selection.

2- Structure and site assessment (planning/design or refurbishment/design).

3- On-going care and maintenance, and to minimize operational costs during camp life.

4- Monitoring overall protection and assistance.

5- Promoting community participation.

6- Data collection, gap identification and coordination.

7- Contingency planning (preparedness).

