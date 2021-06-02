Cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and Gender Based Violence (GBV): Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) [EN/AR]

About this guidance

• This guidance is a product of wide consultations and collaboration among humanitarian organizations with experience in GBV case management and cash and voucher assistance.

• This SOPs was developed by a Task Force established by the Northwest Syria GBV SubCluster, and the Cash Working Group. It benefited from GBV and CVA practitioners' substantive contributions from the following organizations represented in the Task Force: UNFPA, Global Communities, Shafak (co-lead), Marram, Masrrat, Mercy Corps, IhsanRD, and NORCAP-CashCap.

SOPs objectives:

• Establish a common understanding of the procedures and critical touchpoints between GBV and CVA partners throughout case management.

• Ensure protection mainstreaming, and GBV risk mitigation principles are mainstreamed throughout project implementation.

• Enhance the overall quality of life-saving CVA programming for GBV survivors and other at-risk groups.

• Contribute to an efficient, holistic safety net programme for survivors and those at risk of GBV through complementary CVA.

Introduction

Cash and voucher assistance (CVA), particularly unrestricted cash, can be a vital component of GBV case management. Cash assistance delivered in the framework of case management means providing cash directly to survivors and at-risk groups for the purpose of supporting them to meet essential needs related to their case action plan. Similarly, cash assistance's role is to support survivors to fully recover from their experiences of violence, including accessing services and/or to mitigate GBV risks. Some GBV actors in the context of northwest Syria have introduced and are able to provide one-off emergency cash assistance to survivors in support of GBV case management.

However, this is often not enough, and survivors in many instances require multiple rounds of unconditional cash assistance, also referred to as Multi-Purpose Cash (MPC); MPC is a flexible form of aid that has been used by other humanitarian actors (non-protection specialists) in Syria since 2014. Therefore, the purpose of these SOPs is to establish parameters for the referral of GBV survivors identified by GBV actors as most urgently in need of cash assistance among their caseload to existing, separate cash assistance by other humanitarian actors either within their own organizations or externally. As a multi-sectoral modality of assistance, MPC could be integrated into a protection response strategy that assists GBV survivors to transition from relief to recovery. MPC could be part of the first-line response in a phased, inter-sector approach with other Clusters (FSL, SNFI, ERL, WASH) as needed with support from the Cash Working Group.