Canada reaffirms support for people of Syria (May 10, 2022)

The Syrian crisis continues to affect millions of people in Syria and neighbouring countries. Canada thanks Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, as well as Egypt and Turkey, for their generous support in hosting so many Syrian refugees. Canada is committed to continuing its work with the international community and Syrians to put an end to this crisis through a sustainable political solution.

On May 9 and 10, 2022, Canada participated in the sixth conference in Brussels, Belgium, on supporting the future of Syria and the region. The focus of the conference was on addressing the critical needs of millions of people across the region and supporting a lasting political resolution to the Syrian conflict. Canada’s participation underscores its response to the situation in Syria and the region.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced that Canada has committed $229.15 million in funding for humanitarian and development assistance to Syria and the region this year.

Of this amount, $169.15 million in humanitarian funding will help crisis-affected people meet their basic needs, including by providing food assistance, protection, water, sanitation and hygiene services and health services—including sexual and reproductive health and rights—as well as responding to and preventing sexual and gender-based violence.

The remaining $60 million will support development assistance in the region, with a focus on empowering women and girls, advancing gender equality, supporting effective and accountable governance, improving the quality and sustainability of gender-responsive social services—including education—fostering economic growth and supporting climate action.

“As we enter another year of conflict in Syria, millions of people still require urgent help. From providing clean water and nourishing food to providing support for sexual and reproductive health and rights, Canada will be there for those who have been impacted by this conflict. We must work to end this terrible humanitarian disaster.”

Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Canada has committed over $4 billion in funding for the region since 2016, including significant humanitarian, development and stabilization assistance.

As noted above, this was the sixth conference in Brussels, Belgium, on supporting the future of Syria and the region, all of which Canada has attended. This conference was the largest high-level gathering of the international community to address the ongoing crisis in Syria.

The conference reaffirmed the international community’s solidarity with countries and communities hosting Syrian refugees and acknowledged the challenges refugees are facing, paying particular attention to those faced by Syrian women.