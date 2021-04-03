Canada announces new funds to assist millions of Syrians

A decade of war has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, leading to the dire suffering of millions of people in Syria and neighbouring countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified their hardship.

Today, during the Brussels V Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced an additional humanitarian commitment to bring life-saving aid to Syrians. The fifth Brussels conference, hosted by the European Union and the United Nations, focused on addressing the critical needs of millions of people across the region and supporting a lasting political resolution to the Syrian war.

This commitment will provide nutritional assistance for communities affected by the war, as well as primary health care and sexual and reproductive health and rights services. Canada’s aid will also provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene kits to families. Today’s announcement of a $49.5-million pledge builds on previous multi-year commitments, bringing Canada’s 2021 humanitarian, development and stabilization support to Syria and the region to $330.5 million.

During the event, Minister Gould also thanked Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, as well as Turkey and Egypt, for their tremendous generosity in hosting so many Syrian refugees. Canada is committed to continuing its work with the international community and Syrians to put an end to the conflict through a sustainable political solution.

Quotes “After a decade of suffering, the Syrian people deserve the continued support of the international community. We must not lose focus. Canada will support Syrian refugees, host communities and those who have been internally displaced.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

Quick facts

- Canada has committed up to $3.5 billion in funding for Syria and the region from 2016 to 2021, including significant humanitarian, development and stabilization assistance.

In addition to humanitarian support, Canada provides development assistance to build long-term capacity and resilience and supports initiatives to advance a political resolution to the conflict in the region.

