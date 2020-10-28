Camp Profile: Washokani, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, July 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Washokani. Primary data was collected through household surveys on the 26-29 July 2020. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant interviews with camp managers in July have been used to support some of the findings.

Washokani camp is an informal site that opened in October 2019 located in Al-Hasakeh governorate.

The camp was constructed for IDPs that had been displaced by the military escalation in northeast Syria in October 2019. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an INGO and local government.