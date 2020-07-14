Camp Profile: Washokani: Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - February 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Washokani camp. Primary data was collected through one key informant interview with camp management on 8 March 2020 and so all findings should be considered indicative.

Washokani camp is a new informal site that opened in October 2019 located in Al-Hasakeh governorate.

The camp was constructed for IDPs that had been displaced by the military escalation in northeast Syria in October 2019. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an INGO and local government. Administration was conducted by the local authority. Reportedly there was an increase in the number of IDP arrivals between November and January as IDP households were facing increased challenges brought on by winter conditions.