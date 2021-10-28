Syria
Camp Profile: Twahina, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, September 2021
Attachments
Background and Methodology
Twahina is a large formal camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate, which at the time of data collection was managed and administrated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO). This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Twahina camp. Primary data was collected through a key informant (KI) interview with camp management on the 30 September 2021. Due to COVID-19 visiting the camp was not possible, hence household interviews were not conducted and the KI interview was done remotely. Therefore, findings presented in this factsheet are not statistically representative.
Camp Overview
Number of individuals: 2,639
Number of households: 583
Number of shelters: 683
First arrivals: April 2017
Camp area: NA