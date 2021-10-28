Camp Profile: Twahina, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, September 2021

Background and Methodology

Twahina is a large formal camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate, which at the time of data collection was managed and administrated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO). This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Twahina camp. Primary data was collected through a key informant (KI) interview with camp management on the 30 September 2021. Due to COVID-19 visiting the camp was not possible, hence household interviews were not conducted and the KI interview was done remotely. Therefore, findings presented in this factsheet are not statistically representative.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 2,639

Number of households: 583

Number of shelters: 683

First arrivals: April 2017

Camp area: NA