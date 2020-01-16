Camp Profile - Twahina, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, October 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Twahina settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 24 and 25 September, prior to military escalation in northeast Syria starting on 9 October. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, further additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Twahina is an informal settlement where conditions are poor and sanitation facilities scarce. At the time of data collection, relocation of residents to nearby Mahmoudliy settlement was underway, leading to a reduction in population and some service provision. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an INGO, and administered by local authorities

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 1,4911

Number of households: 2741

Number of shelters: 3501

First arrivals: May 2017

Camp area: 0.38 km