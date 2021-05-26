Camp Profile: Twahina, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, March 2021

Background and Methodology

Twahina is a formal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Twahina camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys from 17-18 March 2021. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. A key informant (KI) interview with camp managers in March 2021 have been used to support and triangulate some of the findings collected through household surveys. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 2,578

Number of households: 500

Number of shelters: 468

First arrivals: April 2017

Camp area: 0.42km²