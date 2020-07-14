Camp Profile: Twahina, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, February 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Twahina settlement. Primary data was collected through one key informant interview with camp management on 2 March 2020 and so all findings should be considered indicative.

Twahina camp is an informal settlement in the west of Ar-Raqqa governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and administered by an INGO. IDPs within Twahina camp and others nearby reportedly experienced extreme winter weather over the winter months including sub-zero temperatures and strong winds.