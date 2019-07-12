Camp Profile - Twahina, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, April - May 2019
Summary
This profile provides an overview of conditions in Twahina settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 25 and 28 April. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management employees. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings
Overview
Number of individuals: 8,158
Number of households: 2,228
Number of shelters: 621
First arrivals: May 2017
Average length of stay: 21 months
Camp area: 0.38 km2
Management agency: INGO
Administration agency: Local authorities