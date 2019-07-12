Camp Profile - Twahina, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, April - May 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Twahina settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 25 and 28 April. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management employees. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings

Overview

Number of individuals: 8,158

Number of households: 2,228

Number of shelters: 621

First arrivals: May 2017

Average length of stay: 21 months

Camp area: 0.38 km2

Management agency: INGO

Administration agency: Local authorities