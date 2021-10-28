Camp Profile: Tel Samen, Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria, September 2021

Background and Methodology

Tel Samen is a formal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Tel Samen camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys from September 22-23 2021, where one respondent from each household was interviewed. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management.

A key informant (KI) interview with the camp manager conducted in September 2021 has been used to support and triangulate some of the findings collected through household surveys. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 6,010

Number of households: 1,700

Number of shelters: 1,382

First arrivals: October 2019

Camp area: 0.41 km²