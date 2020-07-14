Camp Profile: Tel Elsamen Daham, Ar-Raqqa governorate, Syria, March 2020

Summary This profile provides an overview of conditions in Tel Elsamen Daham, an informal camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 17–19 March 2020. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant interviews with camp managers on 20 February have been used to support some of the findings.

At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and adminstrated by an international NGO (INGO).