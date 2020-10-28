Camp Profile: Tel Elsamen Daham, Ar-Raqqa governorate, Syria, July 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Tel Elsamen Daham, an informal camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 21 and 22 July 2020. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant interviews with camp managers in July have been used to support some of the findings.

At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and adminstrated by local authorities and by an international NGO (INGO).