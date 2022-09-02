Camp Profile: Serekaniye, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, May 2022

Background and Methodology

Serekaniye is an informal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Serekaniye camp. Primary data was collected through a representative household survey from 26 and 29 May 2022. The assessment included 103 surveyed households. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in May 2022 were used to support and triangulate the household survey findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 13,211

Number of households: 2,339

Number of shelters: 2,734

First arrivals: December 2020

Camp area: 0.63 km2