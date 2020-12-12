Camp Profile: Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, October 2020

Background and Methodology

Roj is a formal internally-displaced person (IDP) and refugee camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in sector A. Primary data was collected through household surveys from 27-28 October 2020. Due to access limitations, not all sectors in Roj were able to be assessed. However, a census survey (i.e. 100% of households) was conducted in sector A. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in October have been used to support and triangulate some of the findings.