Camp Profile - Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - December 2018

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Roj camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 11 and 13 December. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 462

Number of households: 50

Number of shelters: 65

First arrivals: March 2015

Avg. residency duration: 17 months

Camp area: 0.10 km2