Camp Profile - Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - December 2018
Summary
This profile provides an overview of conditions in Roj camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 11 and 13 December. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.
Camp Overview
Number of individuals: 462
Number of households: 50
Number of shelters: 65
First arrivals: March 2015
Avg. residency duration: 17 months
Camp area: 0.10 km2