Camp Profile - Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, April - May 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Roj camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 22 and 24 April. Although it was not possible to interview all sampled households, 27 of 68 households in the camp were surveyed. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings

Overview

Number of individuals: 1,700

Number of households: 68

Number of shelters: 100

First arrivals: March 2015

Average length of stay: 30 months

Camp area: 0.10 km2

Management agency: Self-administration

Administration agency: INGO