Camp Profile - Roj, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria, April - May 2019
Summary
This profile provides an overview of conditions in Roj camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 22 and 24 April. Although it was not possible to interview all sampled households, 27 of 68 households in the camp were surveyed. In some cases, additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings
Overview
Number of individuals: 1,700
Number of households: 68
Number of shelters: 100
First arrivals: March 2015
Average length of stay: 30 months
Camp area: 0.10 km2
Management agency: Self-administration
Administration agency: INGO