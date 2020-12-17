Camp Profile - Newroz, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - October 2020

Background and Methodology

Newroz is a formal internally-displaced person (IDP) camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Newroz camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys from 27-28 October 2020. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in October have been used to support and triangulate some of the findings collected through household surveys. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an NGO.