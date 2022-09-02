Camp Profile - Newroz, Al-Hasakeh Governorate, Syria - May 2022

Background and Methodology

Newroz is a formal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Al-Hasakeh governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in this camp. Primary data was collected through a representative household survey on 19 and 22 May 2022. The assessment included 97 surveyed households. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in May 2022 were used to support and triangulate the household survey findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 5,286

Number of households: 997

Number of shelters: 967

First arrivals: October 2018

Camp area: 0.2 km