Camp Profile - Newroz, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - December 2018

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Newroz camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 16 and 17 December. As there was a lack of residents in the camp at this time due to a cultural holiday, households were not sampled randomly. Therefore, findings are only indicative. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 336

Number of households: 72

Number of shelters: 100

First arrivals: No data

Avg. residency duration: 51 months

Camp area: 0.21 km2