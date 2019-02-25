Camp Profile - Newroz, Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria - December 2018
Summary
This profile provides an overview of conditions in Newroz camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys on 16 and 17 December. As there was a lack of residents in the camp at this time due to a cultural holiday, households were not sampled randomly. Therefore, findings are only indicative. In some cases, additional information from camp managers was used to support findings.
Camp Overview
Number of individuals: 336
Number of households: 72
Number of shelters: 100
First arrivals: No data
Avg. residency duration: 51 months
Camp area: 0.21 km2