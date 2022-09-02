Camp Profile - Menbij East Old, Aleppo governorate, Syria - May 2022

Background and Methodology

Menbij East Old is an informal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Aleppo governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in this camp. Primary data was collected through a representative household survey from 29 to 30 May 2022. The assessment included 87 surveyed households. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in May 2022 were used to support and triangulate the household survey findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 2,179

Number of households: 430

Number of shelters: 100

First arrivals: November 2021

Camp area: 0.006 km2