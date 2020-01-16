Camp Profile: Menbij East New, Aleppo governorate, Syria - October 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Menbij East New settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 2 and 3 October, prior to military escalation in northeast Syria starting on 9 October. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, further additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Menbij East New is one of two large camps in the countryside outside Menbij City. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by local authorities, and administered by local authorities.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 2,833

Number of households: 485

Number of shelters: 561

First arrivals: June 2017

Camp area: 0.09 km