Camp Profile: Menbij East New, Aleppo governorate, Syria - May 2022

Background and Methodology

Menbij East New is an informal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Aleppo governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in this camp. Primary data was collected through a representative household survey on 26 and 29 May 2022. The assessment included 93 surveyed households. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in May 2022 were used to support and triangulate the household survey findings.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 3,842

Number of households: 655

Number of shelters: 649

First arrivals: March 2017

Camp area: 0.1 km2