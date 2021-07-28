Camp Profile: Menbij East New, Aleppo governorate, Syria - May 2021

Background and Methodology

Menbij East New is an informal internally displaced person (IDP) site in Aleppo governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Menbij East New camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys from 26-27 May 2021 where one respondent from each household was interviewed. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. A key informant (KI) interview with the camp manager in May 2021 has been used to support and triangulate some of the findings collected through household surveys. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 3,412

Number of households: 574

Number of shelters: 582

First arrivals: April 2018

Camp area: 0.11 km2