Camp Profile: Mahmoudliy: Ar-Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2019

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Mahmoudliy settlement. Primary data was collected through household surveys between 26 and 29 September, prior to military escalation in northeast Syria starting on 9 October. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management. In some cases, further additional information from camp managers has been used to support findings.

Mahmoudily camp is new and opened in July 2019. It was being used to relocate IDPs from Twahina informal settlement which was in the process of being consolidated. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an INGO, and administered by an INGO.

Camp Overview

Number of individuals: 6,122

Number of households: 1,084

Number of shelters: 1,670

First arrivals: July 2019

Camp area: 0.72 km