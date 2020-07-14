Camp Profile: Mahmoudliy: Ar-Raqqa governorate, Syria, February 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Mahmoudli settlement. Primary data was collected through one key informant interview with camp management on 24 February 2020 and so all findings should be considered indicative.

Mahmoudli camp is located in the west of Ar-Raqqa governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and administered by an INGO. Due to the displacement of IDPs from conflict-affected areas in northeast Syria, arrivals to this and nearby camps has continued. NGOs have reportedly increased the amount of programs and resources within the camp to respond to the protection needs of newly arrived IDPs and authorities are focusing on increasing the services within the camp.