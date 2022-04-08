Camp Profile: Mahmoudli, Ar-Raqqa governorate, Syria, January/February 2022

Background and Methodology

Mahmoudli is a formal internally displaced person (IDP) camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Mahmoudli camp. Primary data was collected through a representative household survey conducted from 24 January until 26 January 2022, with one respondent from each household interviewed. The sample included 102 surveyed households. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management. A key informant (KI) interview with the camp management in February 2022 was used to support and triangulate some of the findings collected through household surveys. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by a nongovernmental organisation (NGO).