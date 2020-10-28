Camp Profile: Mahmoudli, Ar-Raqqa governorate, July 2020

Summary

This profile provides an overview of conditions in Mahmoudli. Primary data was collected through household surveys on the 26 and 27 July 2020. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error, based on population figures provided by camp management.

Key informant interviews with camp managers in July have been used to support some of the findings.

Mahmoudli is an informal camp located in the west of Ar-Raqqa governorate. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed and adminstrated by local authorities and by an international NGO (INGO). Due to the displacement of IDPs from conflict-affected areas in northeast Syria, arrivals to this and nearby camps has continued.