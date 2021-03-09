Camp Profile: Mahmoudli, Ar-Raqqa governorate, January 2021

Background and Methodology

Mahmoudli is a large internally-displaced person (IDP) camp in Ar-Raqqa governorate. This profile provides an overview of humanitarian conditions in Mahmoudli camp. Primary data was collected through household surveys from 24 to 26 January 2021. Households were randomly sampled to a 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error based on population figures provided by camp management.

Key informant (KI) interviews with camp managers in January 2021 have been used to support and triangulate some of the findings collected through household surveys. At the time of data collection, the camp was managed by an NGO.