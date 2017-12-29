Camp Profile - Mabruka Al-Hasakeh governorate, Syria November 2017

Summary

This profile provides a multisectoral needs overview and summarises the infrastructure and services present in Mabruka camp. Primary data was collected from 22 to 23 November 2017 through 111 randomly sampled household interviews, allowing for representative findings with a 95% confidence level and a 10% margin of error. Additional information was provided by interviews with camp management and direct field observation.

Camp Overview

# of individuals: 9,000

#of shelters: 1,700 (all occupied)

First arrivals: February 2016

Avg. residency duration: 11 weeks

Camp area: 0.34 km2

The camp is predominantly occupied by Syrian Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with 92% the population coming from Deir-ez-Zor. The most common subdistricts of origin are Al Mayadin (28%), Ahsara (17%) and Abu Kamal (14%), all in Deir-ez-Zor governorate. The camp has a regular grid layout of blocks and infrastructure.